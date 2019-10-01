Armenian PM shares selfie with EAEU leaders, Iran’s President – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has posted a selfie with the leaders of EAEU member states and the Presidents of Iran and Moldova.

Featured in the photo are Moldovan President Igor Dodon, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

“We managed to make an important decision on our way,” PM Pashinyan captioned the photo in a vehicle.

The leaders of EAEU member states were attending the sitting of the EAEU Supreme Eurasian Council.

