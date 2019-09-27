 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Cher, 73, storms the stage in a blue wig and a tiny semi-sheer corset leotard as she showcases her lean pins and athletic frame during concert in Berlin

2019-09-27

She’s been a queen of pop since she first hit the scene in 1963.

And nearly 60 years later, Cher is still giving it her all on her concert tour, for which she took to the stage in Germany on Thursday night.

The Different Kind Of Love Song singer, 73, appeared at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin as part of her world tour Here We Go Again.

The Daily Mail reports that the singer donned a loud – and large – blue wig as she belted out her latest hits clutching hold of a golden microphone.

She matched the wig with a semi-sheer corset leotard glistening under the spotlights, made from blue sequins.

The tiny number showcased her lean pins and athletic frame and she added pink accents of make-up to her look.

The set appeared to be Ancient Roman in theme, with Cher surrounded by backing dancers dressed in gold, brandishing shields and wearing helmets.    

