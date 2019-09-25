Netanyahu reminds Erdogan about the “terrible slaughter of Armenian people” – Public Radio of Armenia

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reminded Turkish President Regep Tayyip Erdogan about the “terrible slaughter of the Armenian people.”

Seaking directly to the camera in a video posted to Twitter, Netanyahu addressed Erdogan personally: “He who doesn’t stop lying about Israel, slaughters the Kurds in his own country, and denies the terrible slaughter of the Armenian people – shouldn’t preach to Israel. Erdogan, stop lying,” Netanyahu said.

The statement comes after the Turkish President said in an address to the UN General Assembly that “today the Palestinian territory under Israeli occupation has become one of the most striking places of injustice.” He called for an equal two-state solution.

