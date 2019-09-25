Italian agency provides insight into Armenia’s technology sector – Public Radio of Armenia

Th Italian Agenzia DIRE press agency has published an article, providing a thorough account of Armenia’s technological potential: from Armath to TUMO and COAF Smart Center.

“With a population of three million spread over 30 000 square kilometers, this landlocked country has managed to shape its future by investing in high tech,” author Jacopo Frenquellucci writes.

As Frenquellcci underlines, for Armenia this means return to the origins as a ‘nerd country,’ which was once the technological center of the former Soviet Union and is currently the ‘Silicon Valley of the South Caucasus,’ The author also reminds that Armenia will be soon be hosting the 32nd Congress on Information Technology.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...