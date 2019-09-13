EU-Armenia Joint Committee on Visa Facilitation holds fifth session in Yerevan

ARF-D environmental committee on Amulsar gold mine exploitation

Armenia PM receives French parliamentary delegation

Armenia PM meets with civil society representatives

Artsakh State Minister receives Armenia National TV and Radio Commission delegation

Malcolm Johnson and Olga V Mack to speak during WCIT 2019

Google to start promoting news articles with unique content

Lithuanian Ambassador presents Letters of Credence to Armenia President

iPhone 11 becomes hit before receiving pre-orders

UK desire to join the U.S. Gulf mission destroys European plans

Armenian Deputy PM meets with Kazakh counterpart

Criminal case instituted in relation to incident near Shengavit district court

Last Armenian Genocide survivors in Massachusetts dies aged 109

Prague prosecutors to drop charges against country’s PM

Armenian Defense Ministry discusses upcoming drills with participation of state bodies

Armenia Police chief to head for US

Armenia PM’s godfather to be appointed Ijevan mayor

Armenia Police, MOD cooperation to expand even further

Armenia hosts Eurasian Economic Commission advisory committee meeting

Newly appointed India Ambassador presents Letters of Credence to Armenia President

Alex Chung to join Kim Kardashian West on a Panel at WCIT 2019

Catholicos of All Armenians meets with descendants of poet Hovhannes Tumanyan

Armenia FM receives newly appointed Head of EU Delegation

Dollar loses value in Armenia

Russian, Turkish, Iranian Presidents to meet in Ankara

Ucom kicks off pre-sales for the latest iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones

Armenia Deputy PM chairs session of council for strategy on public governance reforms

Armenia analyst: Putin is being demonized in US

Artsakh President convenes working consultation

France urges EU to introduce common set of rules for managing virtual currencies

Armenia political scientist: No change in US foreign policy expected after Bolton resignation

Armenian analyst on Bolton’s dismissal and its impact on Armenia

Armenia to tighten punishments for pickpocketing

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Not quite fair to exchange two terrorists with people who were lost

ANCA partners with In Defense of Christians to promote security for Middle Eastern religious communities

Saudi authorities arrest scholar after criticizing Crown Prince

Armenia MOD: We don’t have degree of ceasefire violations that can be considered worrisome

Ahmet Davutoglu withdraws from ruling Justice and Development Party

Armenia “armed group ringleader” released from courtroom (PHOTOS)

Degraded land restoration program to be implemented in Armenia

Defense Ministry spokesperson says new body will be created in ministry

Azerbaijan “attempting war” again

US and China tariffs may take 0.8% growth from global economy in 2020

UN Secretary-General says world cannot live with a major confrontation in the Gulf

MFA: Armenia supports the principle of one China

Armenian FM to visit Lithuania, Latvia, US

Armenia MFA spokesperson speaks on Artsakh residents’ rights to elections

Armenia intends to toughen punishment for animal cruelty

Court makes 2nd ruling to arrest Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan’s brother

Armenian MFA: Arms sale by some CSTO members to Azerbaijan discredits organization

Armenian MFA has information on large-scale drills held by Azerbaijan

MFA: Proposal received from OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on meeting of Armenia and Azerbaijan FMs

Armenian MFA on Bolton’s resignation: Relations with the US are not based on individuals

Artsakh President receives delegation of Television and Radio Commission of Armenia

Varujan Vosganian urges Romania parliament to adopt statement recognizing Armenian Genocide

Armenia Ombudsman publishes synopsis of 2018 report

Starship ready for its first flight

Twitter blocks accounts of Raul Castro and Cuban Communist Party

Trump ready for new meeting with Kim Jong-un

Trump doesn’t believe Israel could spy on him

Armenia parliament passes several bills

Azerbaijan to blacklist French MPs after their visit to Artsakh

Armenia PM: Those receiving AMD 150,000-2mn monthly salary constitute overwhelming majority

Armenia National Assembly continues 3rd sitting of current parliament

American Armenian screenwriter Mardik Martin dies aged 84

Newspaper: Serj Tankian buys apartment in Armenia, as promised?

Saudi Arabia seeks avenues for closer ties with Cyprus

Armenian-Dutch poultry breeding program discussed

Armenia National Security Service rejects motion to terminate criminal prosecution against Davit Sanasaryan

Armenian political party leader explains why he hit a woman during protest

Contract soldier commits suicide in Armenia

Armenia PM, wife attend premiere of “Cilicia: Land of Lions” short essay films

Armenian parliamentary speaker on judiciary issues

Armenia Ombudsman Office’s rapid reaction group visits police station in Shengavit district

Robert Kocharyan: First people to be sentenced have to be investigators

Rouhani says talks with US are meaningless while sanctions apply

Statue in honor of Sara Corning to save thousands of Armenian orphans to open in Canada

China urges US to take measures to solve North Korea issue

France to block Libra cryptocurrency in Europe

Activists hold “SaveAmulsar” posters during Pashinyan’s visit to exhibition

Politician apprehended in Yerevan

Armenia National Security Service stops smuggling of large consignment of drugs from Iran

European Parliament to advocate Brexit transfer, if it prevents no-deal Brexit

Armenian parliament intends to allow work for convicted foreigners

EU extends individual sanctions against Russia

Armenian Parliament discusses establishment of international bureau of aircraft accident investigation

Court leaves to decide on Robert Kocharyan’s restraint

Armenia PM receives gifts at opening of ARMENIA EXPO 2019

Catholicos of All Armenians receives Lebanese delegation

Armenia PM: We need to create such institutional mechanisms that there will be no doubt among public

Armenia 2nd President’s son on statement by Prosecutor General’s Office

Ex-premier of Artsakh: Ultimate goal is unification with Armenia

Dollar falls in Armenia

French National Assembly Speaker charged

Ex-President Robert Kocharyan: This is most disgraceful criminal case in Armenia history

Armenia Deputy PM participates in CSTO Interstate Commission for Military-Economic Cooperation session

Acting CSTO Secretary-General on cooperation with Azerbaijan: There are certain restrictions

Armenia drivers 2nd top violators of Russia traffic rules

