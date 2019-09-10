Specialist: at least 20,000 couples with infertility in Armenia

September 9, 2019 16:05

There are at least 20,000 couples with primary infertility in Armenia: these are couples who have never managed to conceive a child, Gayane Avakyan, head of the department of maternal and reproductive health protection at the Ministry of Health, told reporters.

According to her, today 14.8% of couples in Armenia suffer from infertility. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), if the prevalence of infertility in the country is 15% and higher, this can be safely considered a reproductive crisis, in which serious measures must be taken to prevent a decline in fertility.

The specialist hopes that the new Program for free or preferential treatment of infertility will help to somehow improve the situation in the country and will contribute to the birth of 130-140 children. As part of the program, it is planned to examine 100 couples, conduct 100 inseminations and about 90 IVF.

Follow NEWS.am Medicine on Facebook and Twitter

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...