No Legal Grounding for Banning Exploitation of Amulsar Mine Exists Now: Armenia’s PM

As of the moment there is no legal grounding for banning the exploitation of Amulsar mine, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a live video on Facebook, Aysor reports.

“Nevertheless, we understand that we cannot ignore the concerns existing in the public. The people have facts and we cannot say that it does not interest us. We must take into consideration the concerns of the people. On the other hand though we cannot ignore the concerns of the economic community of the country,” Pashinyan said.

