Azerbaijan violates ceasefire regime 110 time | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. During the period from September 1-7 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime over 110 times in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact by firing over 700 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS.

The Defense Army Forces keep control of the situation and take necessary steps for the reliable organization of the protection of the military positions.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...