United States to direct nearly $4,8 million additional funding for Armenia programs | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia has received a proposal from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Armenia Office to amend the More Participatory, Effective, and Accountable Governance cooperation agreement with Armenia signed in 2013 which will provide 4,785,000 dollars in additional funding to continue implementing the programs.

“The additional financial allocations will contribute to the more efficient exercise of rights and obligations of citizens and other persons, will further strengthen the connection between the state, the private sector, civil society entities and individuals. The abovementioned amendment to the agreement had added a new – macroeconomic sector – in the financial plan list, which can boost economic growth in Armenia because it is aimed for creating a favorable investment environment,” Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...