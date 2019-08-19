Armenian, Russian ombudsmen discuss migrant workers’ issues | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, AUGUST 16, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia Arman Tatoyan had a meeting with Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova to discuss the solution of problems which are of concern to Armenian migrant workers or Armenians living in Russia.

Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan was also present in the meeting, Tatoyan said. He added that Head of the Union of Armenians of Russia Ara Abrahamyan also “has an important participation” in the meeting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

