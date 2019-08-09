Armenian government sends WWII veterans to health spas free of charge | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government has allocated 4,3 million drams to send 30 veterans of the Great Patriotic War to health spas.

The 30 WWII veterans will be given free referrals to the facilities.

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan said at the Cabinet meeting today that the money will be allocated from the reserve fund.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

