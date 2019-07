Armenia PM on Armenian doctors in Syria

I have said it before and I will say it again — if Armenian doctors carrying out their mission in Syria have saved the life of even one child whose forefathers provided shelter to an Armenian having escaped the Armenian Genocide, I will consider our mission in Syria a success. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“Now I am certain because there are dozens of examples of this,” he stated.

