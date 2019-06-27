An Armenian born in Baku was appointed as a governor of the Kyiv region

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the decision to appoint 8 new governor candidates. 35-year-old Armenian Mikhail Bno-Hayriyan became governor of Kyiv. This is reported by the TV channel “PRYAMI”.

Mikhail Born-Hayriyan was born in Baku, in an Armenian family. He studied at the institutes of Moscow and Kiev at the department of international relations. Previously, he worked at the Ukrainian Embassy in Russia until 2014. He has held various positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Armenian diplomat was working as Deputy Prime Minister’s assistant in the government of former Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov. In January 2015 he was employed by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Ukraine, and from October 2016 he worked at “Ukreenergo” State Enterprise.

