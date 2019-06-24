Exhibition on Armenia’s Velvet Revolution to open in Geneva

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has left Geneva for a working visit. The Minister is attending the 41th session of the UN Human Rights Council.
An exhibition titled “Armenia. A year of democratic transitions” dedicated to Armenia’s Velvet Rebolution will be held within the framework of the session.
Meetings with a number of UN officials are expected.
June 24-25: FM @ZMnatsakanyan will pay a working visit to #Geneva
Agenda:
✔️41st session of @UNHumanRights Council (@UN_HRC)
✔️Side event: “Armenia. A year of democratic transitions”
✔️Exhibition dedicated to #VelvetRevolution
✔️Meetings w/ a number of @UN officials
✔️#AM4HRC pic.twitter.com/jO14xVBIRB
— MFA of Armenia
Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu
Yorumlar kapatıldı.