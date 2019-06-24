Exhibition on Armenia’s Velvet Revolution to open in Geneva

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has left Geneva for a working visit. The Minister is attending the 41th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

An exhibition titled “Armenia. A year of democratic transitions” dedicated to Armenia’s Velvet Rebolution will be held within the framework of the session.

Meetings with a number of UN officials are expected.

