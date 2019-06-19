Armenia Planning on Taking New Loans Worth $1.5 Billion

Armenia is planning on taking new loans and, pursuant to the existing agreements, it has the opportunity to receive nearly $1,500,000,000, News.am reports.

This is what Armenia’s Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan said during a discussion on the report on the performance evaluation of the 2018 State Budget at the National Assembly today, responding to a question from deputy of the Bright Armenia faction Karen Simonyan.

According to the minister, the government is considering the amount. of the loan “The government is generally guided by the logic that we need to think about the redemption of loans through the use of borrowings and have such economic growth that the specific weight and degree of impact of those borrowings is reduced to a minimum,” Janjughazyan explained.

