Another member of Armenia’s Supreme Judicial Council resigns

Another member of Armenia’s Supreme Judicial Council, a state body overseeing Armenia’s courts, has submitted a letter of resignation on Thursday. As the Council press service told Panorama.am, the letter of resignation submitted by Armen Khachatryan is to be discussed at the Council sitting.

In his letter Khachatryan found it inappropriate to participate in the discussion. Meanwhile, the resigned member informed that will continue his activity as a judge and will support the judicial and court reforms underway in a vital period of Armenia’s development.

Khachatryan’s resignation comes after the Supreme Judicial Council chief Gagik Harutyunyan’s , and interim President Gevorg Danielyan’s resignations in late May and early June respectively.

The Supreme Judicial Council is an independent state body comprised of ten members. Five members of the Council are elected by the General Assembly of Judges, another five members — by the National Assembly.

