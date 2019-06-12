Arsenal’s Mkhitaryan, Papastathopoulos face off against each other in Euro 2020 qualifier

Arsenal has seared of photo of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Sokratis Papastathopoulos greeting each other before the Armenia-Greece qualifier as part of Euro 2020 qualification.

Last night the two Arsenal men faced off against each other in a match at the Olympic Stadium in Athens.

@HenrikhMkh @SokratisPapa5 #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/tWvqOIP88U

— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 12, 2019

Armenia produced a memorable result to jump above Greece into third in Grup J.

Aleksandre Karapetian rolled home the first after rounding the keeper, before Gevorg Ghazaryan added a second. Zeca pulled one back but Tigran Barseghyan restored the two-goal advantage, rendering Kostas Fortounis’s superb solo goal a mere consolation, and leaving Greece two points behind Armenia and level with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...