Armenia welcomes Dutch MPs’ stance on Erdogan’s “denialist remarks“

Armenia welcomes the international reaction to Turkish President Regep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks on Armenian Genocide.

“We welcome the international reaction against Erdogan’s denialist remarks on Armenian Genocide,” Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said in a Twitter post.

We welcome intl reaction against denialist remarks of @RTErdogan on #ArmenianGenocide. By adopting this motion Netherlands and its parliamentarians once again demonstrated their principal stance on #humanrights and Genocide Prevention. #AgendatoPerevent pic.twitter.com/QKqs7wX8JJ — Anna A. Naghdalyan (@naghdalyan) June 11, 2019

The comments come after the Dutch House of Representatives passed a motion, condemning Turkish President ‘s April 24th remarks

“By adopting this motion the Netherlands and its parliamentarians once again demonstrated their principled stance on human rights and genocide prevention,” Naghdalyan added.

Speaking at a symposium on April 24, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the deportation of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century was “reasonable” at the time.

“The relocation of the Armenian gangs and their supporters, who massacred the Muslim people, including women and children, in eastern Anatolia, was the most reasonable action that could be taken in such a period,” Erdogan said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan then urged the world to speak out against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s hate speech.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...