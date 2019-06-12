Armenia beat Greece 3-2 in Euro 2020 qualifier

Armenia produced a memorable result to jump above Greece into third in Grup J.

Aleksandre Karapetian rolled home the first after rounding the keeper, before Gevorg Ghazaryan added a second. Zeca pulled one back but Tigran Barseghyan restored the two-goal advantage, rendering Kostas Fortounis’s superb solo goal a mere consolation, and leaving Greece two points behind Armenia and level with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Goals from Gevorg Ghazaryan, Aleksandre Karapetian and Tigran Barseghyan saw Armenia hammer Liechtenstein3-0 on Saturday, June 8.

