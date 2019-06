Turkish, Azerbaijani, Georgian defense ministers to meet

A trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria will take place in Gabala on June 12, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service reported.

The sides will exchange the views on the prospects for the development of cooperation in a trilateral format, ensuring the security of regional projects and a number of other issues.

