Armenia’s working students might be able to pay tuition fee via income tax

During discussions with NGO representatives, experts and students, there was a recommendation to grant privileges to students. This is what co-author of the amendments and supplements to the Tax Code of Armenia, deputy of the My Step Alliance Sisak Gabrielyan said during a discussion on the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Tax Code held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport of the National Assembly today.

According to him, this particularly concerns Master’s and PhD students.

“If this bill is adopted, students will be able to reimburse their tuition fees at the expense of their income tax. This will promote the process of providing students with jobs and will solve the problem with employment for students who lack work experience,” Gabrielyan explained.

During the discussions, it was recommended to take a learner’s progress into consideration during distribution of the given privileges, but the responses from deputies and Deputy Minister of Finance Arman Poghosyan weren’t unequivocal.

As a result, the bill was sent for revision.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...