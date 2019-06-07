Yandex to expand services in Armenia

On the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Yandex General Director Elena Bunina and Executive Director Tigran Khudaverdyan.

The Yandex executives presented their ongoing programs and plans for implementing new projects in Armenia. They imparted their interest in expanding the Company’s activities in our country and assured of their readiness for close cooperation with the Armenian government. The Yandex representatives noted that the Company is going to offer new services to the Armenian market in the field of tourism and small business development.

Welcoming the initiative, Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that his government appreciates the development and expansion of IT companies in our country. In his words, the Government is ready to discuss with Yandex possibilities of implementing a broad range of different programs and supporting their implementation as much as possible.

