Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem receives a $600,000 donation

The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem has received a donation amounting to $600,000 from Harutyun Ayvazian from Los Angeles, Asbarez reports.

The donation is an appreciation of the Patriarchate’s role for the whole Christian world.

The donator has asked to allocate part of the sum for renovation of the Armenian St. Grigor Church in Jerusalem’s Katamon neighborhood.

Harutyun Ayvazian was born in Iraq in 1968, but moved to California. He’s specialized in chemistry, but is now engaged in real estate sale.

Patriarch Nurhan Manukyan expressed gratitude for the donation.

