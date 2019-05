Armenian PM offers support to Henirkh Mkhitaryan ahead of Europa League final

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan to express support ahead of today’s Europa League final, where Arsenal will face Chelsea.

Mkhitaryan will not be able to help the team because of Baku’s stance, the Prime Minister said.

“I told Henrikh that we admire him and are proud of him. We support him with all our heart and soul,” Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

