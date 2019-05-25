Azerbaijan ‘irreversibly lost opportunity’ to separate sports from politics

Azerbaijan irreversibly missed the opportunity to bring into life its commitment to separate sports from politics, ARMENPRESS reports, citing the Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s recent comments to CNN.

Speaking to the American TV channel, Anna Naghdalyan cited the insufficient guarantees in Azerbaijan as a major concern preventing Henrikh Mkhitaryan from participating in the Europa League final in Baku (onMay 29).

“The tolerance towards racist manifestations against Armenians in the Azerbaijani public and media and the obvious security risks made it impossible for Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to leave for Baku with his team.

“Europa League final could become a good opportunity for Azerbaijan to bring into life the commitment it has assumed, which is separating sports from politics, as well as prove its ability to demonstrate tolerance and non-discriminatory treatment. This opportunity has been irreversibly lost”, Naghdalyan said.

