Yerevan State University rector steps down

2019-05-23

The president of Yerevan State University (YSU) has stepped down after 13 years in office.

The news on Aram Simonyan’s resignation was reported by Gevorg Emin-Teryan, the head of the YSU Public Relations Department, on Facebook.

Speaking to Tert.am, sources from the University also confirmed the report.

The move follows a number of protest actions. Also, Minister of Educatio and Science Arayik Harutyunyan recently raised a demand for Simonyan’s resignation.

Elected by the YSU Scientific Board in May 2006, Simonyan was reinstalled as the mother university’s rector in 2011.

