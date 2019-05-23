Yerevan State University rector steps down

The president of Yerevan State University (YSU) has stepped down after 13 years in office.
The news on Aram Simonyan’s resignation was reported by Gevorg Emin-Teryan, the head of the YSU Public Relations Department, on Facebook.
Speaking to Tert.am, sources from the University also confirmed the report.
The move follows a number of protest actions. Also, Minister of Educatio and Science Arayik Harutyunyan recently raised a demand for Simonyan’s resignation.
Elected by the YSU Scientific Board in May 2006, Simonyan was reinstalled as the mother university’s rector in 2011.
Tert
Yorumlar kapatıldı.