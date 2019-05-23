Armenia, China to lift mutual visas as executive backs bill on free travel rules

The executive on Thursday approved a bill proposing free travel rules between Armenia and China.

The draft legislation, if enacted into law, will apply to individuals with ordinary passports.

The measure will allow both coountries’ nationals to spend up to 90 days without visas in the other state, Deputy Foreign Minister Grigor Hovhannisyan told the cabinet. He added that the migration services will collaborate with the competent government agencies to ensure the return of those abusing the visa regime.

Reaffirming the Armenian government’s interest in the global development strategy One Belt, One Road, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Chinese authorities are mutually interested in a maximum intensive collaboration with Armenia. In his words, they now even have specific arrangements on the future activities. ”It is now time to think about those specific proposals,” he said.

Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan unveiled serious collaboration proposals dealing particularly with artificial intelligence. ”China is among the leaders in thia field. Also, there is a proposal to include Chinese as a foreign language in our secondary school curricula. Hence the relations can be said to be developing positively,” he noted.

The prime minister added that they have also received the highest-level assurances from the Chinese government to make the country’s market accessible for Armenian goods (including wines, alcholic drinks and food products).

”Hence, there is a responsibility and a political willingness. No doubt, the Chinese market is open for our goods, and I can additionally give my guarantees that our business people can have their own engagement. The only problem deals with certain established standards to which our business community has to conform,” he added.

