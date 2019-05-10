France sides with Armenia in campaign for justice, Macron says in letter to Pres. Sarkissian

French President Emmanuel Macron has affirmed his resolute support to the commitment to annually commemorate the Armenian Genocide day in France, promising also to stand by the Armenian people in the campaign for justice.

”It is our duty to Armenia and the Armenian people, as well as the survivors and refugees whom France received with open arms and whose descendants created our country’s history,” he said in an open letter to President Armen Sarkissian.

The French leader also stressed the need of a straightforward look into the past, ”bowing to the memory of the deceased and respecting the memories of those who survived”. ”That’s a belief which I know Armenia shares too. We are by your side at the moment of your remembrance; we are by your side also for Armenia’s future now that a new chapter of history is being created to symbolize peace and prosperity,” reads the letter.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...