The 2nd Yerevan Short Film Festival will be held in Lori marz

19:47 08/05/2019

The 2nd Yerevan Short Film Festival will be held in Lori marz from May 9 to 13, featuring short films in the international and national competition. As the ministry of culture reports, the festival aims to contribute to the formation of the new generation of cinema-lovers, assist young directors and producers in professional development, strengthen the ties between Armenian and foreign film makers and encourage exchange of experience.

Awards are prizes will be given in 12 categories, including Award for the Best Director, Jury’s Special Prize, Award for the Best Screenplay, Best Actress, Best Actor, Award for the best artistic, etc.

The screenings will be held in Haghpat, Debet, Vanadzor and Spitak towns. The audience will have the chance to watch award-winning short films, while the main programme of the festival will be accompanied by master classes, discussions and presentations.

According to the source, the Selection Committee has received more than 600 submissions from 65 countries this year. The Festival is organized in cooperation with the ministry of culture.

