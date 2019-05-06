ANC-RI Hosts Statewide Flag Raising Ceremonies

RHODE ISLAND—The Armenian National Committee of Rhode Island (ANC-RI) hosted several flag raising ceremonies throughout the state last month.

At Cranston City Hall on April 17, the chambers were packed for the 12th annual flag raising ceremony, attended by Mayor Allan Fung, State Treasurer Seth Magaziner, State Rep. Katherine Kazarian and former Cranston City Council Chairman Aram Garabedian.

Father Kapriel Nazarian and Archpriest Gomidas Baghsarian of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Church, Father Shnork Souin of St. Sahag and St. Mesrob Church and Reverend Hagop Manjelikian of Armenian Evangelical Church presided.

Longtime Cranston resident Ara Nalbandian was presented with an award.

Anna-Marie Danayan and Aylsha Phillips sang the Armenian national anthem and the Star Spangled Banner.

Providence Homenetmen scouts served as honor guards during the flag raising as the Mer Hairenik was sung.

On April 22, the ANC-RI hosted its third annual flag raising ceremony in East Providence. East Providence Mayor Roberto DaSilva, US Congressman David Cicilline, RI Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, State Rep. Katherine Kazarian and former legislator Aram Garabedian were in attendance.

Longtime East Providence resident Michael Toumasian was honored. There was also a large display case in the lobby of the chambers with the Armenian flag and Armenian literature prepared by Sevan Zobian of the Providence Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Chapter.

On April 26, the Armenian flag was raised at North Providence Town Hall under threatening skies. Mayor Charles Lombardi, Chief of Police Col. David Tikoian, US Congressman David Cicilline, former Warwick mayor Scott Avedisian and Aram Garabedian were in attendance.

Rose-Marie Krikorian was honored for her service to the Armenian American community. Her son David, who had traveled from Cincinnati for the occasion, read a moving tribute about his mother.

On April 24, the state of Rhode Island passed resolutions recognizing Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. The Armenian flag was flown at the Rhode Island State House as well as at all 39 city and town halls.

Stephen Elmasian

