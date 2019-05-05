223-year-old Armenian Church in Mumbai opens doors to Orthodox Indians

A 223-year-old Armenian Church in Mumbai, known as the St Peter’s Church has opened its doors to the Indian Orthodox Church, also known as Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, to conduct its Sunday service, The Indian Express reports.

Originally built for the Armenians who arrived in Mumbai over 200 years ago, this one-of-its-kind shrine stands amid the busy Kala Ghoda area in South Mumbai.

According to the source, the church was built in 1796 by Jacob Peter, a wealthy Armenian merchant and a native of Hamandan in Persia.

