Armenian serviceman wounded in Azerbaijani shooting

Armenian contract serviceman Aganak Zoroglyan, born in 1998, received a gunshot wound as a result of shooting from the Azerbaijani side in the southeastern direction of the Defense Army.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry reports that the incident took place at about 16:05 today.

The serviceman was immediately hospitalized, but is in grave condition.

Investigation into the circumstances of the case is under way.

