International Opera Awards: Lithuanian-Armenian soprano named Best Female Singer

Lithuanian-Armenian opera diva Asmik Grigorian won the Best Female Singer Award at the prestigious International Opera Awards.

Asmik was named Young Singer of the Year in 2016, and this is the first time a singer has won both categories.

.@AsmikGrigorian just after winning her Female Singer of the Year award! #OperaAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/RNgRqRXpRG

— The Opera Awards (@TheOperaAwards) April 29, 2019

Born in 1981 in Vilnius, Asmik Grigorian is the daughter of Armenian tenor Gegham Grigoryan and Lithuanian soprano Irena Milkevičiūtė

She studied music at the Lithuanian Academy of Music and Theatre graduating with a master’s degree in 2006. Grigorian debuted in Lithuania, later performing at the Latvian National Opera and the Mariinsky Theater.

She is the recipient of the highest Lithuanian theatre award, the Golden Stage Cross twice, in 2005 and 2010.

Since 2011, Grigorian has performed in various opera houses on the international stage.

