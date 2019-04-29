Grenke Chess Classic: Aronian draws with Anand

18:33 29/04/2019

In the penultimate, 8th round of the Grenke Chess Classic ending in Germany leading player of the Armenia chess team Levon Aronyan playing black drew the game against world former champion Indian Viswanathan Anand on the 32nd move, the National Olympic Committee reported.

World current champion Magnus Carlsen (Norway) won Peter Svidler (Russia), Maxime Vachiev-Lagrave (France) overpowered 14-year-old Vincent Keymer (Germany) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) defeated Georg Meier (Germany). Francisco Vallejo (Spain) vs Arkadij Naidich (Azerbaijan) game had no winner.

On the eve of the last round Levon Aronyan shares 4-7 places with 4 points. Leading player Magnus Carlsen has gained 6,5 points and Fabiano Caruana placing second has 5,5 points. In the previous 7 rounds the Armenian GM had tied the games with Arkadij Naidich, Georg Meier, Francisco Vallejo, Maxime Vachiev-Lagrave and Vincent Keymer, had won Peter Svidler and lost to Magnus Carlsen.

On April 29 Aronyan will play the 9th round with black pieces with Fabiano Caruana.

The source reminds that Levon Aronyan had become the winner of the Grenke Сhess Сlassic in 2017.

