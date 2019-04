Armenia celebrates Citizen’s Day

For the first time Armenia celebrates Citizen’s Day. A number of events are expected to be held in capital Yerevan and the regions of the republic.

In Yerevan the celebrations started with tree-planting at 10 a.m. and will be concluded with a gala concert at 9:30 p.m.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participates in the Citizen’s day celebrations.

