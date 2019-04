Pashinyan attends requiem service of editor-in-chief of Armenian daily

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the requiem service of the longstanding editor-in-chief of Hayastani Hanrapetutyun Daily, Merited Journalist of the Republic of Armenia Tigran Farmanyan in the St. Hovhannes Church. The Prime Minister expressed condolences to Tigran Farmanyan’s relatives.

After a long illness, the honored journalist of Armenia Tigran Farmanyan died on the morning of April 24.

