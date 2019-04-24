Inter-church prayer for souls of Armenian Genocide victims held in Lebanon

On the evening of April 23, the youth and student associations of the three Armenian political parties of Lebanon held an inter-church prayer with the leaders of the communities of Lebanon.

During the commemoration event that began with the Lord’s Prayer, the leaders of the Lebanese-Armenian communities and the communities of Lebanon or their representatives said a prayer for the souls of the 1.5 million canonized martyrs of the Armenian Genocide.

Vana-Balig Chakmakjian spoke on behalf of the youth and student associations of the three Armenian political parties of Lebanon and stated that the 24th of April 1915 is a crucial and decisive date in the history of the Armenian people since it is the day when an entire nation walked to the Golgotha of martyrdom.

She added that after 104 years, the Armenians are not only alive, but also continue to lead a struggle for justice, and they must continue until Turkey recognizes the Armenian Genocide and makes reparations.

