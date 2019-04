Armenia’s leaders pay tribute to Genocide victims

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian, representatives of legislative and executive authorities visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today to pay tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million innocent victims o fteh Armenian Genocide.

His Holiness Karekin II held a memorial service for the peace of souls of the Armenian Genocide victims.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...