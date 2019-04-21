PM Nikol Pashinyan Extends Condolences to President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a condolence cable to President Maithripala Sirisena of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on the acts of terrorism carried out during Easter celebrations, which left hundreds of innocent people dead or injured.

The letter of condolence reads, in part: “I express my deepest condolences to you and to the friendly people of Sri Lanka on the horrific terrorist acts perpetrated during Easter celebrations that left hundreds of innocent people dead or injured.

The Republic of Armenia strongly condemns these appalling crimes and reaffirms its commitment to counter the growing tide of evil with the international community.

In this difficult time for Sri Lanka, I express my deepest condolences to you and to the families of the victims, wishing them fortitude and endurance, as well as quick recovery – to the wounded.”

