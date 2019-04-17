UCLA’s VEM Ensemble to Perform at Abril Bookstore

Glendale— The UCLA based VEM ensemble will present a special concert of Armenian classical music on Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Abril Bookstore. The bookstore is located at 415 E. Broadway, Glendale, California. Part of the proceeds of ticket and CD sales will benefit the creation of the Armenian Music Center at UCLA. Tickets are now available at online or at Abril Bookstore.

The VEM Ensemble will perform masterpieces by Komitas, Khachaturian, Schubert, Mansurian, Alan Hovhannes, and the World Premiere of “Tekeyan Tryptich” by Artashes Kartalyan (Pasadena) for mezzo-soprano and string quartet at this chamber music soiree.

Under the Artistic leadership of Professor Movses Pogossian, the VEM Ensemble is the cornerstone of the recently established UCLA Armenian Music Program, and will be traveling to Armenia in June for a series of high profile concerts.

Presented by Abril Bookstore and Tekeyan Cultural Association.

For any questions, contact Arno Yeretzian at Abril Bookstore (818) 243-4112, or by email.

