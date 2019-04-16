Artsakh’s President awards American-Armenian physician and philanthropist Carolann Najarian with “Vachagan Barepasht” medal

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received representatives of the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund and Tufenkyan Foundation on April 16. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, issues relating to the implementation of various projects in Artsakh were on the discussion agenda.

During the meeting President Sahakyan handed in the “Vachagan Barepasht” medal to American-Armenian physician and philanthropist Carolann Najarian for consistent support shown to Artsakh and services rendered to our republic. President Sahakyan highlighted Carolann Najarian’s patriotic activity considering it exemplary and expressed hope that the philanthropist would further on be involved in developing and strengthening Artsakh.

