Swedish expert in genocide studies hosted at Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office

Swedish specialist in Genocide Studies, lecturer at Lund University Svante Lundgren was hosted on Friday at the Ombudsman’s Office of the Artsakh Republic.

At the meeting with Artsakh Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan, the Ombudsman welcomed Lundgren’s decision to get familiarized with Artsakh history and the conflict around the Nagorno Karabakh. The Artsakh Ombudsman attached importance to interest by foreign researchers toward Artsakh and genocidal acts by Azerbaijan that may raise awareness of the international community about Artsakh.

As the press department at the Ombudsman’s Office reported, Beglaryan then presented the functions of the human rights defender and the state of human rights in the republic. References were made to the anti-Armenian policy in Azerbaijan.

Lundgren , in turned, praised the struggle of the Artsakh people for freedom, highlighting the peaceful solution of the conflict and the attention of international community on Azerbaijani anti-Armenian policy.

To add, Svante Lundgren’s research focuses on the Christian minorities of the Middle East. He has a special interest in the issues of Assyrians in Iraq and the Armenians in Lebanon.

