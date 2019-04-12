Anahit Harutyunyan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Canada

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on Friday, appointing Anahit Harutyunyan, former permanent representative of Armenia at UN in Geneva Office, as Ambassador to Canada.

By another decree, Sarkissian appointed the Armenian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Argentine Republic (residence Buenos Aires), to serve as Ambassador to Paraguay concurrently, press department at the President’s Office reported.

Both appointments came at the suggestion of country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

