Maria Zakharova comments on statement of President of “Free motherland” party of Artsakh

The initiative of the heads of Armenia and Azerbaijan, voiced during the meeting in Vienna, should, first of all, be appreciated by the countries involved in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Russia Maria Zakharova said during a press conference on April 11, commenting on the to the humanitarian proposals of “Free motherland” party of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, who proposed opening NK’s air space for international flights and jointly using Sarsang Reservoir by Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

“First of all this initiative, as well as the other should be appreciated. This shows that the countries are interested in the settlement of the conflict”, Zakharova said, adding that it’s possible that the proposals will be touched upon during the upcoming meeting of foreign ministers in Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed the upcoming trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia in Moscow on April 15.

