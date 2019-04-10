Armenian MFA responds to European diplomats’ concerns over ‘threats’ against transgender

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the Delegation of the European Union and EU Member States Embassies Resident in Armenia expressed “grave” concerns over “serious threats, including death threats directed at Ms. Lilit Martirosyan, her colleagues and the LGBTI community as a whole.”

The United Nations in Armenia also voiced concerns over “the recent rise in hate speech and threats of violence against human rights and LGBTI activists” in a statement on Tuesday.

Naghdalyan said they are aware of these statements, which express concern over the discussions taking place in public life of Armenia, while referring to the international commitments of Armenia.

“The Government of the Republic of Armenia fully adheres to its commitments to protect and promote human rights. The nonviolent democratic revolution, which took place in Armenia, is the best evidence that human rights, generally, are effectively protected if they become part of a social consensus and are perceived as universal social and moral values,” the spokesperson said.

“Therefore, in this context, our international partners should demonstrate more respect and sensitivity towards the Armenian society and refrain from undue engagement in the public debate, even if they disagree with its tonality.

“We would like to remind that the principle of public morality is a part of international commitments on human rights and cannot be ignored.

“For its part, the authorities of the Republic of Armenia will not tolerate any illegal actions and will continue to protect the constitutional rights of all citizens,” she stressed.