Lebanese Armenian designer Krikor Jabotian among winners of Fashion Trust Arabia

The competition held in five categories took place in Doha, Qatar last week, with its judging panel including such industry veterans as Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and designer Victoria Beckham.

“An immense thank you to the Fashion Trust Arabia for this incredible initiative — we are extremely humbled to have been awarded ‘Best Designer in Evening Wear’,” he said in a post on Facebook.

The designer expressed gratitude to the organizers and all the participating designers for a ‘truly memorable experience’.

“I felt like a 17-year-old kid, standing in front of people I look up to, to all the designers I aspire to be like one day. It made me go back to my fashion school days,” the Vogue quoted Jabotian as saying.

Jabotian spent time working in the atelier of Elie Saab, whose business has effectively acted as a finishing school, seeding skills to meet a huge demand in the region. He already employs 40 people, but says he’ll take the prize opportunity to finally break through to visibility in Paris.