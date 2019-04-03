Armenia to perform first in Eurovision Semi-Final

Armenia will perform first in the second Semi-Final of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest.The running order for the Semi-Finals to be held on May 14 and 16 was revealed by Eurovision.tv today.The order has been decided by the producers, with the aim to create the most exciting television shows possible and ensure each act will stand out.First Semi-Final Second Semi-Final

Cyprus 1. Armenia

Montenegro 2. Ireland

Finland 3. Moldova

Poland 4. Switzerland

Slovenia 5. Latvia

Czech Republic 6. Romania

Hungary 7. Denmark

Belarus 8. Sweden

Serbia 9. Austria

Belgium 10. Croatia

Georgia 11. Malta

Australia 12. Lithuania

Iceland 13. Russia

Estonia 14. Albania

Portugal 15. Norway

Greece 16. The Netherlands

San Marino 17. North Macedonia

Srbuk will represent Armenia in Eurovision 2019 with the song “Walking out.”

