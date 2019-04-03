Armenia to perform first in Eurovision Semi-Final

The running order for the Semi-Finals to be held on May 14 and 16 was revealed by Eurovision.tv today.
The order has been decided by the producers, with the aim to create the most exciting television shows possible and ensure each act will stand out.
First Semi-Final Second Semi-Final
Cyprus 1. Armenia
Montenegro 2. Ireland
Finland 3. Moldova
Poland 4. Switzerland
Slovenia 5. Latvia
Czech Republic 6. Romania
Hungary 7. Denmark
Belarus 8. Sweden
Serbia 9. Austria
Belgium 10. Croatia
Georgia 11. Malta
Australia 12. Lithuania
Iceland 13. Russia
Estonia 14. Albania
Portugal 15. Norway
Greece 16. The Netherlands
San Marino 17. North Macedonia
Srbuk will represent Armenia in Eurovision 2019 with the song “Walking out.”
