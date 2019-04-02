Putin talks to Aliyev following the telephone conversation with Pashinyan

As the statement reads, Ilham Aliyev updated Putin on his meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held in Vienna on March 29, when they discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Vladimir Putin called for intensifying the talks between Baku and Yerevan and said that Russia would continue to facilitate their search for a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group,” the message read.

To remind, Putin on Monday held a telephone conversation with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.