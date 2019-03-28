Armenia’s PM says Syria mission “humanly and morally correct”

“We have entered Syria out of considerations of our sovereignty and out of considerations of our historic mission,” the Prime Minister told the National Assembly.
He said that “if Armenian doctors have saved the life of at least one Syrian, whose grandfather helped an Armenian Genocide survivor in 1915, we are thus paying out our debt to the Syrian people.”
“If our specialists are opening a 100 sq m area for the grandchildren of those who sheltered Armenians that escaped the Armenian Genocide, then I think this is a historic mission we are carrying out,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.
An 83-member group of Armenian humanitarian deminers, doctors and their security personnel has been dispatched to Aleppo to provide humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people.
Armenian specialists are carrying out humanitarian mine clearance activities and providing medical services in areas where there are no military operations.
Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu
