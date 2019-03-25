Nikol Pashinyan Extends Congratulations to Greek Prime Minister on Independence Day

“Please accept my warmest congratulations on the Independence Day of the Republic of Greece. I wish peace, progress and prosperity to you and to the people of Greece.
Armenia prioritizes the continued development of interstate relations between Armenia and Greece, based on centuries-old ties of civilizations, warmth, mutual respect and trust between our peoples.
I am convinced that through joint efforts, the Armenian-Greek political dialogue, as well as the practical cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats will be strengthened to the benefit of our countries and for the prosperity of our two brotherly peoples.
I am hopeful that we will have opportunities to meet and advance the agenda of Armenian-Greek cooperation.”
Armedia Information, Analytical Agency
